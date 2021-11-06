Astroworld Music Festival: 8 Die, Many Injured At Rapper Travis Scott's Concert Amid Crowd Surge

Officials in Texas have revealed that at least eight people have died and several others were injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival. Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said the incident began at around 9 pm when "the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage".

According to reports, approximately 50,000 people were in attendance at the festival. Rapper Travis Scott was on stage when the incident occurred and stopped his act on several occasions when he saw fans in distress near the stage, the Houston Chronicle report revealed. Meanwhile, footage from NRG park circulating on social media shows scores of people rushing the gates with security being unable to contain the flow.

Police chief Larry J Satterwhite said, "Over the course of just a few minutes, suddenly we had several people down on the ground experience some type of cardiac arrest," adding that they quickly met with concert organisers and ended the end. According to officials the festival has been cancelled and will not continue on Saturday.

Fire Chief Samuel Pena revealed in a press conference that as crowd began ot compress toward the stage it "caused some panic and it started causing some injuries, people began to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic." He added that the cause of death cannot be confirmed until after medical exams are completed, "We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured. We transported 17 patients to the hospital... 11 of those that were transported were in cardiac arrest."

For the unversed, Astroworld is a music festival created by Scott and launched in 2018. Apart from Travis, rappers Chief Keef and 21 Savage and Australian rock act Tame Impala were scheduled to perform at the festival.

(Inputs from PTI)