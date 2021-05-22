Billboard Music Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Fans Are Excited For BTS, Pink & The Weeknd's Performances
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards set to take place on Monday, May 24, (IST) is one of the biggest music nights of the year. The awards show is set to be hosted by Nick Jonas who last year won three BBMAs, with the Jonas Brothers winning in the categories Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song. The singer recently suffered an injury amid filming and will be accompanied by wife Priyanka Chopra as a presenter.
While artists like DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and The Weeknd and more will go head-to-head for top honours, the ceremony will also see performances from Billboard Icon Award winner Pink, along with nominees Bad Bunny, Karol G, Glass Animals, AJR, Twenty One Pilots, BTS and more. According to reports, BTS is set to perform their recent release and second English track, 'Butter'.
The Weeknd created quite the stir after calling out the Grammys. However, the singer received 16 BBMA nominations in categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Song and Top Billboard 200 Album. While DaBaby recieved 11 nominations, followed by Gabby Barrett with a close nine, and Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and Chris Brown received seven each.
Here is the complete winners list of 2021 Billboard Music Awards:
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby
Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Billie
Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
ALSO READ: The Weeknd Boycotts Grammys After Nomination Snub; Says He Will No Longer Submit His Music For Consideration
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin
Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin
Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
Jhene
Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin
Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Jhene
Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist
Juice
WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Female Rap Artist
Cardi
B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
ABC by Taboola
Top Country Artist
Gabby
Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Luke
Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby
Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan
+
Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel
AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
ALSO READ: BTS Unveils Summer Song Butter: The New MV Is Melting ARMY's Hearts
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad
Bunny
Ozuna
J Balvin
Top Latin Female Artist
Becky
G
Karol G
Rosalia
Top Latin Duo/Group
Banda
MS
de
Sergio
Lizarraga
Eslabon Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The
Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Casting
Crowns
Elevation Worship for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk
Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
(Winners will be updated as the awards are announced)