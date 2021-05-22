Billboard Music Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Fans Are Excited For BTS, Pink & The Weeknd's Performances

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards set to take place on Monday, May 24, (IST) is one of the biggest music nights of the year. The awards show is set to be hosted by Nick Jonas who last year won three BBMAs, with the Jonas Brothers winning in the categories Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song. The singer recently suffered an injury amid filming and will be accompanied by wife Priyanka Chopra as a presenter.

While artists like DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and The Weeknd and more will go head-to-head for top honours, the ceremony will also see performances from Billboard Icon Award winner Pink, along with nominees Bad Bunny, Karol G, Glass Animals, AJR, Twenty One Pilots, BTS and more. According to reports, BTS is set to perform their recent release and second English track, 'Butter'.

The Weeknd created quite the stir after calling out the Grammys. However, the singer received 16 BBMA nominations in categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Song and Top Billboard 200 Album. While DaBaby recieved 11 nominations, followed by Gabby Barrett with a close nine, and Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and Chris Brown received seven each.

Here is the complete winners list of 2021 Billboard Music Awards:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Jhene Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Female Rap Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Ozuna

J Balvin

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalia

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Eslabon Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

(Winners will be updated as the awards are announced)