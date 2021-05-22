Billboard Music Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Fans Are Excited For BTS, Pink & The Weeknd's Performances

    For Quick Alerts
      The 2021 Billboard Music Awards set to take place on Monday, May 24, (IST) is one of the biggest music nights of the year. The awards show is set to be hosted by Nick Jonas who last year won three BBMAs, with the Jonas Brothers winning in the categories Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song. The singer recently suffered an injury amid filming and will be accompanied by wife Priyanka Chopra as a presenter.

      billboard music awards,

      While artists like DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and The Weeknd and more will go head-to-head for top honours, the ceremony will also see performances from Billboard Icon Award winner Pink, along with nominees Bad Bunny, Karol G, Glass Animals, AJR, Twenty One Pilots, BTS and more. According to reports, BTS is set to perform their recent release and second English track, 'Butter'.

      The Weeknd created quite the stir after calling out the Grammys. However, the singer received 16 BBMA nominations in categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Song and Top Billboard 200 Album. While DaBaby recieved 11 nominations, followed by Gabby Barrett with a close nine, and Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and Chris Brown received seven each.

      Here is the complete winners list of 2021 Billboard Music Awards:

      Top Artist

      Drake
      Juice WRLD
      Pop Smoke
      Taylor Swift
      The Weeknd

      Top New Artist

      Gabby Barrett
      Doja Cat
      Jack Harlow
      Pop Smoke
      Rod Wave

      Top Male Artist

      Drake
      Juice WRLD
      Lil Baby
      Pop Smoke
      The Weeknd

      Top Female Artist

      Billie Eilish
      Ariana Grande
      Dua Lipa
      Megan Thee Stallion
      Taylor Swift

      Top Duo/Group

      AC/DC
      AJR
      BTS
      Dan + Shay
      Maroon 5

      Top Hot 100 Artist

      DaBaby
      Drake
      Dua Lipa
      Pop Smoke
      The Weeknd

      Top Billboard 200 Artist

      Drake
      Juice WRLD
      Pop Smoke
      Post Malone
      Taylor Swift

      Top Streaming Songs Artist

      DaBaby
      Drake
      Lil Baby
      Pop Smoke
      The Weeknd

      Top Song Sales Artist

      Justin Bieber
      BTS
      Megan Thee Stallion
      Morgan Wallen
      The Weeknd

      Top Radio Songs Artist

      Justin Bieber
      Lewis Capaldi
      Dua Lipa
      Harry Styles
      The Weeknd

      Top R&B Artist

      Jhene Aiko
      Justin Bieber
      Chris Brown
      Doja Cat
      The Weeknd

      Top R&B Male Artist

      Justin Bieber
      Chris Brown
      The Weeknd

      Top R&B Female Artist

      Jhene Aiko
      Doja Cat
      SZA

      Top Rap Artist

      DaBaby
      Drake
      Juice WRLD
      Lil Baby
      Pop Smoke

      Top Rap Male Artist

      Juice WRLD
      Lil Baby
      Pop Smoke

      Top Female Rap Artist

      Cardi B
      Megan Thee Stallion
      Saweetie
      Top Country Artist

      Gabby Barrett
      Kane Brown
      Luke Combs
      Chris Stapleton
      Morgan Wallen

      Top Country Male Artist

      Luke Combs
      Chris Stapleton
      Morgan Wallen

      Top Country Female Artist

      Gabby Barrett
      Maren Morris
      Carrie Underwood

      Top Country Duo/Group

      Dan + Shay
      Florida Georgia Line
      Maddie & Tae

      Top Rock Artist

      AC/DC
      AJR
      Five Finger Death Punch
      Machine Gun Kelly
      Twenty One Pilots

      Top Latin Artist

      Anuel AA
      Bad Bunny
      J Balvin
      Maluma
      Ozuna

      Top Latin Male Artist

      Bad Bunny
      Ozuna
      J Balvin

      Top Latin Female Artist

      Becky G
      Karol G
      Rosalia

      Top Latin Duo/Group

      Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga
      Eslabon Armado
      Los Dos Carnales

      Top Dance/Electronic Artist

      The Chainsmokers
      Kygo
      Lady Gaga
      Marshmello
      Surf Mesa

      Top Christian Artist

      Casting Crowns
      Elevation Worship for KING & COUNTRY
      Carrie Underwood
      Zach Williams

      Top Gospel Artist

      Kirk Franklin
      Koryn Hawthorne
      Tasha Cobbs Leonard
      Maverick City Music
      Kanye West

      Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

      BLACKPINK
      BTS
      Ariana Grande
      SB19
      Seventeen

      (Winners will be updated as the awards are announced)

      Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 6:30 [IST]
