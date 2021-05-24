Billboard Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd, Drake & Pink Bring The Can't Miss Moments Of The Night

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards that took place on Monday, May 24, (IST) was one of themost awaited music awards nights of the year. Fans were most excited to watch the awards show with a live audience swaying to the music with performances from Pink, Bad Bunny, Karol G, BTS, and more.

The awards night gave many memorable moments including, The Weeknd bagging ten Billboard awards for Blinding Lights Album, Pink bagging the Billboard Icon Award and Drake's son Adonis making a surprise appearance.

Here are the can't miss moments of Billboard Music Awards 2021,

The Weeknd who bagged 10 awards at Billboard 2021 including Top Artist, Hot 100 Artist, Best R&B Song appeared in a black suit. Fans have been used to seeing the singer in a signature red suit over the past year from the hit song 'Blinding Lights.' The Weeknd also joked about the outfit change during the winning speech of Top Hot 100 Artist and said, "I'd like to thank God that I don't have to wear that red suit anymore."

Earlier this year, Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly had made headlines for engagement reports. She had instantly shut the rumours down on social media, but the duo is still going strong. The couple put on a loved-up display on the red carpet.

Fox wore a black Mugler cutout dress, while Kelly complimented her look in an open black suit. The two had the most extreme PDA moment at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards while they walked the red carpet.

Drake has won 29 Billboard awards and holds the record of most awards of any artist in Billboard's history. The singer was not alone when he took to stage to accept the Artist of the Decade Award. He was accompanied by his adorable 3½-year-old son Adonis. Fans were excited to see the rare appearance of Adonis who quickly upstaged his father's winning moment.

Jon Bon Jovi while introducing The Billboard Icon recipient Pink, revealed that he had sent her a unique gift on learning that Pink had a childhood crush on him. She reportedly had been heartbroken when she learned he was married. He shared that the gift was an enormous floral arrangement and a pair of his leather pants. "Now you can finally get in my pants," he jokingly wrote along with the gift.

Pink also surprised fans by performing a duet acrobatic act alongside 9-year-old daughter Willow. Pictures from the performance quickly went viral on social media. The singer went on to perform a medley of her top hits from the past few decades including 'Cover Me in Sunshine'.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's power couple moments has also been the talk of the town. The two have been setting red carpet fashion goals for years now. Chopra was seen in a custom Dolce Gabbana ensemble, while Nick wore a designer piece from Fendi.

Priyanka Chopra shimmered in a thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline. She added some more bling to her embellished with an iconic belt from Dolce Gabbana couture.

BTS too took the stage with a pre-recorded performance. The K-pop sensation brought the red carpet to Seoul and performed their hit song Butter. The band took home awards for top song sales artist, top duo/group, top social artist (fan-voted) and top-selling song for 'Dynamite.'

Billboard Music Awards 2021 is the only awards of 2021 that took place with a live audience giving much hope that the next award season will be back to normal.