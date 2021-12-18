Billie Eilish Opens Up About Being Exposed To Porn At A Young Age, Says It Destroyed Her Brain

American singer Billie Eilish recently opened up about the consequences of being exposed to pornography at a young age on a radio show. The seven times Grammy-winning singer had appeared on Howard Stern Show when she said that pornography gave her nightmares.

Billie revealed that she was as young as 11 when she was first exposed to porn, "I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was, like, 11."

She explained that seeing violent and abusive porn from the young age not only gave her nightmares but also "destroyed" her brain. Talking about how it impacted her sexual experiences, she said, "The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that's what I was supposed to be attracted to."

Billie Eilish during the interview also revealed that she was diagnosed with Covid-19 in August. She added that she survived the deadly virus because she was vaccinated. "I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I'm fine. I think if I weren't vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad," the Bad Guy singer said.