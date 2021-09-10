Blackpink's Lisa Re-Introduces Herself As LALISA With Powerful Solo Debut, MV Out Now

K-pop's biggest girl group Blackpink's member Lisa has finally released her debut single 'LALISA'. The singer shared the music video for the song on Blackpink's official social media accounts and youtube channel.

LALISA is reportedly a hip-hop track with a bold brass riff and dynamic rhythm composed by 24, Bekuh BOOM, and Teddy. According to Soompi, the song has been penned by Teddy and Bekuh BOOM. The song's lyrics talks about her personality and expressed the power of her name. She also mentions Blackpink in the Korean intro, which has been translated as, "You know just from looking at my back, When it gets dark, the light shines pink, When the bright light wakes me up, I shake up the world."

Meanwhile, the chorus adds, "Say Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me." The music video shows Lisa sporting several style statements and recreating some of her iconic moments from older music videos like Bombayah, Kill This Love, Ice-cream and more. Check out the music video below:

Talking about her work, earlier this year, she told Allure magazine, "My work is amazing because many people love me as I am. I love myself, too. I don't want to lose this for the rest of my life."

Talking about the effects of COVID-19 on the band's music, she added, "We're in a situation where we can't do much for the sake of everyone's health and safety, so I'm also being careful. It's a shame that we can't meet our fans in person, but we're working hard on preparing to impress fans further."

'LALISA' marks the third solo release from the members of Blackpink. Earlier Jennie released her debut single with 'Solo' in 2018 followed by Rose who released 'On the ground' as well as 'Gone'. The only other member of the band is Jisoo, who is getting ready for her acting debut as a lead in 2021 K-drama Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae-in.