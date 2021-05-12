BRIT Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Bag Top Honours

The 2021 BRIT Awards held in London on May 11, saw a star-studded evening as the who's who of the music industry turned up looking their best for the ceremony. The awards night has been the talk of the town for Taylor Swift's anticipated win for Global Icon of the year. The event also stunned the audience of around 4000 people with performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd.

Some of the biggest celebratory moments of the night included Taylor Swift becoming the first woman and first non-British star to accept the Global Icon Award. The 'Willow' singer also gave an inspirational speech while accepting the award and said, "There might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and you're met with cynicism or skepticism, but you can't let that crush you. You have to let that fuel you. We live in a world where anyone can say anything that they want about you at any time. But just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong."

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa bagged two awards including the British Album of the Year and the Best Female Solo Artist. Former One Direction star Harry Styles also took home the winning trophy for the Single of the Year Award thanks to his hit track 'Watermelon Sugar'.

Take a look at the complete winners' list:

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa WINNER

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus WINNER

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix WINNER

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Act

Arlo Parks WINNER

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Single of the Year

220 Kid with Gracey - Don't Need Love

Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith - Rain

Dua Lipa - Physical

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar WINNER

Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy - Ain't It Different

Joel Corry x MNEK - Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe x KSI - Lighter

Regard and Raye - Secrets

S1mba feat DTG - Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One - Don't Rush

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia WINNER

J Hus - Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish WINNER

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd WINNER

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim WINNER

Run the Jewels

Rising Star

Griff WINNER

According to reports, the BRIT Awards was the first major indoor music event with a live audience held in London after over a year. The music awards traditionally takes place in February but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.