BRIT Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Bag Top Honours
The 2021 BRIT Awards held in London on May 11, saw a star-studded evening as the who's who of the music industry turned up looking their best for the ceremony. The awards night has been the talk of the town for Taylor Swift's anticipated win for Global Icon of the year. The event also stunned the audience of around 4000 people with performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd.
Some of the biggest celebratory moments of the night included Taylor Swift becoming the first woman and first non-British star to accept the Global Icon Award. The 'Willow' singer also gave an inspirational speech while accepting the award and said, "There might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and you're met with cynicism or skepticism, but you can't let that crush you. You have to let that fuel you. We live in a world where anyone can say anything that they want about you at any time. But just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong."
Meanwhile, Dua Lipa bagged two awards including the British Album of the Year and the Best Female Solo Artist. Former One Direction star Harry Styles also took home the winning trophy for the Single of the Year Award thanks to his hit track 'Watermelon Sugar'.
Take a look at the complete winners' list:
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa WINNER
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus WINNER
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix WINNER
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Act
Arlo Parks WINNER
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Single of the Year
220 Kid with Gracey - Don't Need Love
Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith - Rain
Dua Lipa - Physical
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar WINNER
Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy - Ain't It Different
Joel Corry x MNEK - Head and Heart
Nathan Dawe x KSI - Lighter
Regard and Raye - Secrets
S1mba feat DTG - Rover
Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One - Don't Rush
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste - Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia WINNER
J Hus - Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish WINNER
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd WINNER
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim WINNER
Run the Jewels
Rising Star
Griff WINNER
According to reports, the BRIT Awards was the first major indoor music event with a live audience held in London after over a year. The music awards traditionally takes place in February but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.