      BRIT Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Bag Top Honours

      The 2021 BRIT Awards held in London on May 11, saw a star-studded evening as the who's who of the music industry turned up looking their best for the ceremony. The awards night has been the talk of the town for Taylor Swift's anticipated win for Global Icon of the year. The event also stunned the audience of around 4000 people with performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd.

      Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift,

      Some of the biggest celebratory moments of the night included Taylor Swift becoming the first woman and first non-British star to accept the Global Icon Award. The 'Willow' singer also gave an inspirational speech while accepting the award and said, "There might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and you're met with cynicism or skepticism, but you can't let that crush you. You have to let that fuel you. We live in a world where anyone can say anything that they want about you at any time. But just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong."

      Meanwhile, Dua Lipa bagged two awards including the British Album of the Year and the Best Female Solo Artist. Former One Direction star Harry Styles also took home the winning trophy for the Single of the Year Award thanks to his hit track 'Watermelon Sugar'.

      Take a look at the complete winners' list:

      Female Solo Artist

      Arlo Parks

      Celeste

      Dua Lipa WINNER

      Jessie Ware

      Lianne La Havas

      Male Solo Artist

      AJ Tracey

      Headie One

      J Hus WINNER

      Joel Corry

      Yungblud

      Group

      Bicep

      Biffy Clyro

      Little Mix WINNER

      The 1975

      Young T & Bugsey

      Breakthrough Act

      Arlo Parks WINNER

      Bicep

      Celeste

      Joel Corry

      Young T & Bugsey

      Single of the Year

      220 Kid with Gracey - Don't Need Love

      Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith - Rain

      Dua Lipa - Physical

      Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar WINNER

      Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy - Ain't It Different

      Joel Corry x MNEK - Head and Heart

      Nathan Dawe x KSI - Lighter

      Regard and Raye - Secrets

      S1mba feat DTG - Rover

      Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One - Don't Rush

      Album of the Year

      Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

      Celeste - Not Your Muse

      Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia WINNER

      J Hus - Big Conspiracy

      Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

      International Female Solo Artist

      Ariana Grande

      Billie Eilish WINNER

      Cardi B

      Miley Cyrus

      Taylor Swift

      International Male Solo Artist

      Bruce Springsteen

      Burna Boy

      Childish Gambino

      Tame Impala

      The Weeknd WINNER

      International Group

      BTS

      Fontaines DC

      Foo Fighters

      Haim WINNER

      Run the Jewels

      Rising Star

      Griff WINNER

      According to reports, the BRIT Awards was the first major indoor music event with a live audience held in London after over a year. The music awards traditionally takes place in February but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

