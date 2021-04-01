Britney Breaks Silence Over Documentary Framing Britney Spears, ‘I Cried For Two Weeks, Still Do Sometimes'

The critically-acclaimed New York Times documentary titled Framing Britney Spears has been making headlines for many reasons. Now the singer herself has opened up about the film and said that she was "embarrassed by the light it put" her in.

Earlier this week, Britney Spears put out a statement on Instagram about the documentary and said that she 'cried' for two weeks after its release. Spears revealed that she didn't watch the entire documentary "but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in...I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness."

Along with the long post, the singer shared a video of herself dancing to the Aerosmith song 'Crazy'. She went on to share that she needs to dance to singer Steven Tyler's music every night of her life to feel "wild and human and alive".

In the caption she continued talking about how her life has always been in the limelight. She added that she has "always been very speculated... watched... and judged" her whole life. "I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day. As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people," she concluded.

While the post received a lot of support from fans, some even speculated that the statement wasn't truly from her as she has no control over her social media.

Framing Britney Spears features archival interviews and stage events footage of the singer. It talks about Britney's rise to fame, her struggles in mid-2000s, the highly-restrictive conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, and the #FreeBritney social media movement that was started by supportive fans.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' Father Jamie Spears Loses Sole Control Over Singer's Investments

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake Apologises To Ex Britney Spears & Singer Janet Jackson: I Know I Failed