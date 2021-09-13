Britney Spears Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Sam Asghari, Says 'I Can't Believe It'

Britney Spears ended speculations surrounding her love life and has finally revealed that she and her boyfriend Sam Asghari are engaged. The pop star made the announcement through her Instagram account on Sunday, September 12 with a special video.

Showing off the diamond ring, Spears captioned the post as, "I can't f-king believe it!!!!!!" In the video, Sam can be seen by her side whom she turns to and kisses on the cheek. "Look at that -- you like it?" Asghari. "Yeah!" Spears replies in delight.

Fans from over the world took to the comments section sharing congratulatory messages for the couple. Paris Hilton in a comment on the video, saying "Congratulations love!! So happy for you! Welcome to the club!".

On the other hand, Asghari had also shared a similar picture on his Instagram page. The picture shows him kissing Spears as she lifts her hand with the ring finger. " @britneyspears," Sam captioned a post.

For the unversed, a few days back, 27-year-old beau of Spears surprised everyone when he posted a picture of the giant ring and later deleting it, saying his account was hacked. Soon after Sam posted a picture of a diamond ring with the inscription 'lioness', on his Instagram Story.

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single "Slumber Party." Pior to that, Spear was married to Spears rapper Kevin Federline, with whom she shared two children. She was also married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas for a brief moment which was annulled after just 55 hours.

On the other hand, the singer has been in the headlines for her legal fight with father Jamie Spears over the court-ordered conservatorship. Earlier this year, she hired a new lawyer and has now filed for the conservatorship to be dissolved.