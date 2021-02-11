Britney Spears' Conservatorship Heads Back To Court After #FreeBritney & Framing Britney Documentary Release

Britney Spears is trending on social media with the hashtag #FreeBritney after the release of a documentary called 'Framing Britney Spears'. The documentary which aired on February 6, 2021, reportedly is a collaboration between New York Times journalists.

The Britney Spears documentary shed light on the pop singer's career and conservatorship. According to reports, Spears' father Jamie Spears has had control over her estate, career and other aspects of her personal life, including medical treatment, time with her kids and her allowance for the past 13 years.

The documentary has raised questions about conservatorship system and the #FreeBritney movement promises complete support of the people for the singer. Reportedly, Britney has refused to perform shows or make public appearances as long as her father remains in control of her life.

After the documentary's release, Spears' beau Sam took to his Instagram handle and called out Jamie Spears for allegedly 'trying to control' his relationship with Britney. He had shared a note on his Instagram story that read, "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion, Jamie is a total ****. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

Britney has also opened up about the documentary indirectly with a post on Instagram and Twitter. She shared, "Can't believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! @NYRE" She continued, "Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives ?￰ﾟﾌﾸ?￰ﾟﾌﾼ!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens ?￢ﾜﾨ !!!!"

Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 9, 2021

The case has now returned back to court once again. The pop singer through her lawyers filed for Jamie to be removed as conservator, arguing in LA court that she is "afraid of her father" and would not resume her career while he controlled it. Back in November 2020, the judge in the case declined to remove Jamie, but added Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator and corporate fiduciary on Britney's request.

According to reports, the hearing on Thursday (February 11) is expected to include a discussion on what role the co-conservators will play in overseeing Spears' estate.

