Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account Post Engagement With Sam Asghari, Says 'I'll Be Back Soon'

Earlier this week, Britney Spears announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. The pop star took to her Instagram account sharing a mini-clip with Sam while showing off her ring. However, just days later she has now deleted her Instagram account.

Britney Spears shared the happy news on her official Instagram account and captioned the video as. "I can't f****** believe it." In the clip, the singer showed off her ring from several different angles with a shocked expression on her face.

"Do you like it?" Asghari asks in the video, to which she replies: "Yes!"

After her account on Instagram was disabled, worried fans immediately took to social media wondering if the singer was doing okay. Soon after Britney who is also active on Twitter cleared the air on the matter.

She assured fans that she is fine and wrote, "Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I'll be back soon."

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

Britney Spears' Father James Spears To Step Down From Conservatorship; Netizens Celebrate With #BritneyFree

For the unversed, Sam is a personal fitness trainer and actor. He too announced their engagement on his Instagram. He shared a photograph of the two kissing while the singer flaunts her ring. He captioned the photo with king and queen emojis.

His manager, Brandon Cohen, also confirmed the engagement to People magazine, adding that Roman Malayev is the designer of the ring. Cohen said, "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

Britney Spears Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Sam Asghari, Says 'I Can't Believe It'

The couple, Sam and Britney reportedly met in 2016 while working on the music video of "Slumber Party" and have been together ever since.