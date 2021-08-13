Britney Spears' Father James Spears To Step Down From Conservatorship; Netizens Celebrate With #BritneyFree

Britney Spears' father is reportedly set to step down as conservator of her estate. James Spears said in a court filing on Thursday (August 12) that he is planning to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. While the move could end the bitter legal battle with his daughter, Jamie's departure is not imminent.

James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down after several lingering issues are resolved. The submitted document reportedly has given no timetable for his resignation.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr Spears as the conservator of the estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms Spears' best interests," the documents reportedly said.

"Nevertheless... he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified petition for his removal, Mr Spears intends to work with the court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator," reported the Variety magazine.

On the other hand, Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, welcomed the move and calling it "vindication" for the singer.

"We are pleased that Mr Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr Spears's sworn deposition in the near future," the statement said.

Britney Spears, who rocketed to fame in her teens, suffered a highly public 2007 breakdown -- when the shaven-headed star attacked a paparazzo's car at a gas station.

Jamie Spears' removal has been a longstanding demand of devoted global fans of the pop star campaigning under the #FreeBritney slogan. Many celebrities have joined the movement showing support to Britney including, Miley Cyrus, ex-beau Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and more.

Fans have been excited for the new development, one fan tweeted, "She Will hopefully be Posting on instagram later on today but i think she is Celebrating right now." While another said, "I Am So Happy for Her as well, and i'm Celebrating by Watching a Britney Spears Concert."

Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G celebrated the news with a tweet saying, "Britney I love you I'm crying with excitement !!!!!!#BRITNEYFREE" The hashtag has also been trends and more fans celebrate the pop singer's victory.

Take a look at more tweets,

#BRITNEYFREE YES GIRL WE ARE SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/Nc8azp3TL8 — IGGY CHARTS (@ChartsOnIggy) August 12, 2021

The world just became a better place when #FreeBritney turned into #BritneyFree. 🤍 — Israel Josafat (@_IsraelJosafat) August 13, 2021

Notably, in 2018, when the conservatorship was established James Spears oversaw his daughter's personal affairs and money. However, in 2019, he stepped down as the so-called conservator of her person and maintained control of her finances.