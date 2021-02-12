Britney Spears' Father Jamie Spears Loses Sole Control Over Singer's Investments

Britney Spears last fall had filed for a petition to replace her father as the sole conservator of her investments. In a hearing on Thursday, February 11, the court denied her father Jamie Spears' objections to establishing Bessemer Trust Co as a co-conservator over her estate.

Back in November 2020, Spears had sought to replace her father as the sole conservator, which was denied by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. However, the control over her investments were split with an independent financial institution.

On Thursday, Britney's attorney Samuel Ingham, drew up effectuating the co-conservatorship with Bessemer. He said that the order should give both Jamie and Bessemer "an equal division of responsibility, in the hopes that they would sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client".

A report in Variety revealed that Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, argued that the order improperly reduced his powers over his daughter's estate. Judge Penny at the end of the hearing denied Thoreen's objections and ordered that the court's previous ruling of co-conservator, should not be amended.

Ingham also told the court that he may revisit his request to remove Jamie as conservator entirely. "It's no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue," the attorney added.

During the previous hearing, Britney's attorney had told the court that she is scared of her father and refused to perform again until he is removed as her conservator. Another hearing has been scheduled for March 17, 2021, before which Bessemer and Jamie are expected to meet, to come up with a budget and investment plan for Britney's estate.

Fans reportedly stood outside the court holding #FreeBritney signs demanding that the conservatorship be removed entirely. The recent documentary based on the singer's life titled, 'Framing Britney Spears' brought the court case into the spotlight. The New York Times documentary also talked about her past mental health issues, and her struggle to regain autonomy in her career.

