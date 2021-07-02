Britney Spears Loses Conservatorship Case Despite Moving Testimony, Financial Firm Wants To Withdraw

Despite Britney Spears' bombshell testimony, last week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied request from the singer's lawyer, Samuel D Ingham III, to drop Jamie Spears as the singer's co-conservator. According to reports, now wealth-management firm named Bessemer Trust has also filed to approve its resignation from the case.

Britney Spears who has a fortune of over $50 million [approximately Rs 372 crore], has been under conservatorship since 2008 when she went through a very public mental breakdown on losing the custody of her children.

Over a decade later, the singer filed for her father Jamie Spears to be removed as her guardian and claimed that the conservatorship was abusive. She went on say that she is "afraid of her father" and alleged that he "loved the control to hurt his own daughter."

The court however ruled that, "The conservator's request to suspend James P Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice."

While Bessemer Trust Company joined Jamie last year as co-conservator of the estate in November 2020, the firm said that it is yet to act as a co-conservator as certain documents are still pending to be filed before the judge's order comes into effect.

However, Bessemer Trust has ​asked the judge to approve its resignation from the case, citing "changed circumstances" including "the fact that the Conservatee claimed irreparable harm to her interests." This means Jamie will continue to be the sole conservator of Britney's estate at present.

According to TMZ, Britney's lawyer will file another motion soon to remove Jamie as she wants him to be out entirely.