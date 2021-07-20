Britney Spears Spotted Wearing A Diamond Engagement Ring?

Britney Spears, who is making headlines for a legal battle against her father Jamie Spears and the 13-year-long conservatorship. Now, the singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger as she steps out for coffee in LA.

During her first court hearing, Britney had given a bombshell testimony alleging that the conservatorship is abusive. She had revealed that the people controlling her had banned her from marrying Sam Asghari and having a baby.

The pictures obtained by Dailmail.uk showed Britney with fitness trainer Sam, getting coffee. The singer happened to be showing off her diamond ring while grabbing the coffee cups while in the driver's seat. Take a look at the viral picture:

Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Support After Court Allowed Her A New Lawyer, Uses Hashtag 'Free Britney'

Britney and Sam have been dating since 2016. The singer is yet to confirm the news but she had expressed that she wanted to get married and have kids again during the testimony. The singer shares two kids Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Fans were also excited to see the singer drive after years. "! @BritneySpears spotted DRIVING yesterday for the first time in ages! The power of Mathew Rosengart. #FreeBritney." Another fan was happy about the progress she made after hiring a new lawyer and wrote, "While they're in the car, her bodyguard comes and pays for the meal with Britney Spears' own credit card."

Only people of a certain age realize what it means when Britney Spears comes in contact with a big old Frappuccino. She’s back pic.twitter.com/wa1jJALatG — Victor Carlesi (@VictorCarlesi) July 20, 2021

While they're in the car, her bodyguard comes and pays for the meal with Britney Spears' own credit card. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/JaVqtehuqo — anxsuk listening Britney🌹🦒 (@silakcmz) July 19, 2021

! @BritneySpears spotted DRIVING yesterday for the first time in ages! The power of Mathew Rosengart. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Tv1c7jSE1o — #FreeBritney Live (@FreeBritneyLive) July 18, 2021

this is the face i would make if britney spears was my customer too pic.twitter.com/YE3Qc01V46 — brody ☆ (@britmebaby) July 19, 2021

Britney Spears Slams Sister Jamie Lynn Calling Her A 'Fake Supporter'; Reveals She Has Quit Music

Last week, Britney won the right to choose her own lawyer after she tearfully told LA court that she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse. Mathew Rosengart has now taken over Britney's case from court-appointed Samuel Ingham. Rosengart told the court that he would soon be filing paperwork to end the arrangement that has been in place since 2008.