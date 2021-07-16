Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Support After Court Allowed Her A New Lawyer, Uses Hashtag ‘Free Britney'

The LA Superior Court recently allowed Britney Spears to hire a new lawyer in her case against her father Jamie Spears, as she expressed desire to end the 13-year-long conservatorship. The singer took to her Instagram account and thanked fans for supporting her and also used the term 'Free Britney' in the post.

On Thursday (July 15), the pop star shared a video clip of herself in joyous moments like horseback riding and performing cartwheels in a park out in the sun. In the caption, she wrote, "Coming along, folks...coming along !!!!! New with real representation today...I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram.

She added, "Thank you to my fans who are supporting me.... You have no idea what it means to me to be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today !!!! #FreeBritney."

Spears has reportedly hired Mathew Rosengart from the firm Greenberg Traurig, who will now be representing her in hearing before LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. During the hearing on Wednesday (July 14) Rosengart told the court, "This is not working. We know that. The goal is to end the conservatorship. We have questions if this was even the proper forum back in 2008."

Britney Spears Allowed New Lawyer In Conservatorship Case

Rosengart also said that the singer's father, Jamie Spears should voluntarily leave his role as conservator of her estate. "We will be filing as quickly as possible to get Mr. Spears removed from the conservatorship. If he loves his daughter it is time to step aside and move on so she can have her life back."

Earlier, Britney had revealed that under the conservatorship she has not been allowed to remove her own IUD to start a family with boyfriend Sam Asghari. She also expressed concern over feeling controlled by the people she is paying.