BTS Enters 2022 Guinness World Records 'Hall of Fame' After Breaking 23 Records

South Korea's boy band BTS has officially been inducted into the 2022 Guinness World Records 'Hall of Fame' after breaking 23 records in 2021. Guinness World Records announced this in a statement on Friday saying, "The Boys are in the book. After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame."

Soon after the Guinness World Records also took to Twitter to congratulate the group. The tweet said, "The boys are in the book Congratulations to @bts_twt who have a spread in the upcoming #GWR2022 book! After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame."

In a statement, Guinness World Records revealed that the band is also one of the "most-streamed group on Spotify (beating the British band Coldplay) and the most followed music group on Instagram."

Listing their records, Guinness World Records added that BTS has the record for the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours by a K-pop group, hold the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok (their current count is 40M followers). BTS also have the record for the most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert (756,000) and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours for their recent release Butter.

"Despite their young age, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have left a mark in the present cultural landscape, breaking free from the limitations of their home market and of a language - Korean - that remains widely unknown to the international public," Guinness wrote in an article announcing the news.

"In fact, through their art, the seven artistes are raising awareness around Korean culture and language (which earned them the ambitious 5th class of the Order of Cultural Merit, the Flower Crown)," it added.

BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The members include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.