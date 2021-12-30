BTS: Indian Fans Mark Kim Taehyung's Birthday With Billboard Ads In Kolkata And Delhi

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung who is celebrating his birthday on Thursday, December 30 has fans across the globe. Recently, his desi fans have been organising special birthday projects to wish the singer. The singer himself also shared videos of billboards ads backed by fans.

Desi fan base @Taehyung_india_ reportedly organised a billboard with videos and pictures of the singer, in Kolkata. A video of the same had surfaced online featuring clips of V from different BTS songs at Park Street in the city.

A fan shared the video and wrote, "Taehyung's Birthday Advertisement at Park street, Kolkata. For the first time, something like this happened in our city. I'm so very happy and grateful that I got to witness this Thank you so so much @Taehyung_india_ for this amazing project."

Taehyung's Birthday Advertisement at Park street, Kolkata. 💜

For the first time something like this happened in our city. I'm so very happy and grateful that I got to witness this 😭😭😭

Thank you so so much @Taehyung_india_ for this amazing project 💜💜#KimTaehyung @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/7lxkdFl61s — ♥︎ 𝓘𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓰𝓲𝓻𝓵 ♥︎ (@Illegirl1312) December 25, 2021

An ad was also carried on billboards in New Delhi, featuring clips from songs like On, Boy With Luv, Dynamite and Permission to Dance.

On the other hand, Kim also shared videos of birthday projects across Seoul, South Korea, as he stepped out to visit some of them. The actor shared videos on Instagram story visiting a few projects along with a picture of him posing with an inflated Squid Game doll with his birthdate on it.

Recently, fellow BTS tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from abroad. The group has taken some time off from their busy schedules to spend time with their family, but are currently under quarantine.