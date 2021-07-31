BTS' RM Reveals Drake Inspired Him To Sing; 'Wanted To Do Something Just Like Him'

BTS leader RM recently revealed that he started singing after he was inspired by American singer Drake in 2009. In an interview with Weverse, he added that in the past he wanted to "do something just like Drake".

RM aka Kim Namjoon told the magazine that he was fascinated by how Drake influenced Western music. "Drake's the one who made me think I could sing, too, back in 2009 (laughs) and that's what brought me all the way here. In the past I wanted to do something just like Drake-he influences Western music as the musical style that Drake pursued was constantly changing. But because I don't live my life the way they do, I can't make the exact same music as them," RM added.

Notably, in 2019, RM along with other BTS members--Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, got the chance to interact with Drake. The K-pop band met Drake at the Billboard Music Awards and also posed together for the camera.

Talking about Drake, he further told Rolling Stones that he started listening to songs by Nas and Eminem, before turning to Drake when he released the song 'So Far Gone'. "That album was kind of shocking for me because it was kind of a freaky thing that a rapper actually sang. So after that a lot of rappers began to sing, deciding to put the melodies into their songs across the genres, between raps and melody. So, yeah, that was the moment," RM added.

After releasing 'Permission To Dance', BTS currently has been appointed as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The group is set to attend the 76th UN General Assembly in September as part of their duties.