      BTS To Hold Their First Offline Concert In Los Angeles In Almost 2 Years

      South Korean boy band BTS has announced their plans to hold live concerts in Los Angeles in November 2021. The concert will be the band's return to live performances after two years amid the pandemic. The group last performed in public across North America and Asia in 2019 with BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself.

      BTS

      The band's management said on Tuesday (September 28), that the concert will be taking place in LA from November 27-28 and December 1-2. "Holding an in-person concert in the midst of COVID-19 is not easy. We are able to hold the concert in the United States after taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration," the company said in a statement posted on its online fan platform Weverse.

      The band had to call off what was meant to be its biggest international tour Map Of The Soul, involving nearly 40 locations due to COVID-19. They have been performing for fans virtually instead, reportedly garnering viewers from over 191 countries and some 50 billion won ($42.4 million) in ticket sales.

      Earlier this month, the group unveiled their newest song, My Universe in collaboration with Coldplay's Chris Martin. The K-pop group recently also attended an event in person at the United Nations General Assembly, as the global body's special envoys of the Korean President Moon Jae-in.

      Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 15:47 [IST]
