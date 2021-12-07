BTS To Take A Rare ‘Extended Period Of Rest’ For The First Time Since 2019

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are all set to take an extended period of a break since 2019. The news was announced by their management company Big Hit Music, saying that the break will go on till March 2022.

Their first "extended period of rest" since 2019 is set to begin later this month. All seven members of the group will be taking time to spend the holidays with their families for the first time since their 2013 debut. Big Hit shared a statement on its Twitter account adding that in the time BTS will focus on preparing for their upcoming in-person concert in March in Seoul and a new album which will mark 'the beginning of a new chapter.'

The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."'

The company made a plea with fans to give the band members some space until then. "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest," the statement in Korean added.

"BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you," Big Hit Music concluded.

Recently the group performed in Los Angeles where they held an in-person concert for four days followed by another performance at the US music festival Jingle Ball tour.