BTS Unveils Summer Song Butter: The New MV Is Melting ARMY's Hearts

21st century Pop Icons BTS' released their new single 'Butter' today. The official music video accompanying the song is also available now.

'Butter' is a dance pop track that easily becomes listeners' favourite earworm, with its distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. Sometimes smooth and at times charismatic, the duality of BTS they claim to "owe [it all] to [my] mother" will melt listeners' hearts. The fun and witty lyrics brimming with positive and bright energy will instantly uplift moods.

A range of musicians including Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry, Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz and Sebastian Garcia have lended their hands in writing the song. Leader RM also partook in the making of the track to add in the signature BTS style.

The electric performance amplifies the song's energy. The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances executed in razor sharp precision, yet without losing its cool demeanour. Stroking their hair, then blowing a kiss and walking on their tiptoes, the performance drizzles with BTS' charms and versatility.

This is only the beginning. The band will perform "Butter" for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23. They are nominated for four categories at this year's award - Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song. BTS is also kicking off Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on May 28. Recently, they are also on the cover of Rolling Stone, dubbed the "biggest band in the world."