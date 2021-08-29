    For Quick Alerts
      BTS' Youngest Member Jimin's Net Worth Is A Whopping $20 Million

      BTS members have made a name for themselves not only as K-pop band members but also as singers, dancers and producers. With its global rise, all the members have gained a huge fan following across the world. All members of The Bangtan Boys have had their solo releases, albums, films and collaboration with other artists.

      Jimin

      However the members often also appear in commercials and endorse a different range of products. From music to brand photoshoots and special appearances BTS has been of the most in-demand celebrities. Jimin is 25 years old and is best known for his infectious smile and powerful singing, also has a shocking net worth.

      According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jimin is the only K-pop idol who has topped the individual Idol Brand Reputation Ranking 19 times in a row. If reports are to be believed the singer has shares in Hybe and his net worth amounts to about $20 million.

      In recent years, Jimin along with band leader RM bought a flat at Nine One Hannam, in South Korea. The flat reportedly costs around $5.3 million alone. Jimin reportedly is also a proud owner of another flat worth $3.9 million.

      Apart from winning over the music industry has also earned himself several titles including Japan's 'Generation Z role model' and 'Sold out Star!'. Jimin has also written nine songs which include 'Promise' and 'Friends'.

      The Bangtan Boys have managed to turn heads with their music, style, and charming personality. Their songs rank at the top of the charts. Their recent release Butter and Permission To Dance have been leading Billboard charts for several weeks. The group also released a remix version of Butter with Megan Thee Stallion

      Story first published: Sunday, August 29, 2021, 7:30 [IST]
      X