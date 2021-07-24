Cardi B Slams Article Accusing Her Of 'Queer Baiting', Reminds The World She Is Openly Bisexual

Cardi B reacted to a Rolling Stone article suspecting artists of 'queerbaiting'. The list also included Cardi B due to the release of her and Normani's steamy new music video of'Wild Side'. The singer tagged Rolling Stone on Twitter and added, "You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right?"

For the unversed, queerbaiting is a term that describes the phenomena of straight artists hinting act of same-sex attraction in an effort to court an LGBTQ audience. However, Cardi reminded the world that she is openly bisexual.

In a series of tweets, Cardi raised her concerns over the team "queer baiting" and talked about dislike for the term. One tweet read, "Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right? Also I'm married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences with girls."

The Grammy-winning artist added, "I don't like this new 'queer baiting' word. I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don't feel comfortable speaking about. If an artist [kisses] a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text [with] other women?"

Wild Side featuring Cardi B and Normani shows the two singers dancing nude on a platform, as long hair covered their bodies modestly.

This is not the first time Cardi has been called out about same-sex content. Back in 2018, she received backlash for her collaboration with Rita Ora on the track Girls. Members of the LGBTQIA community expressed that the song has questionable lyrics, with Ora referencing her own bisexuality, saying 'I'm 50-50 and I'm never going to hide it.'

Cardi B had tweeted that she has been 'with a lot of' women.' but admitted to using inappropriate vocabulary. She said, "I know i have use words before that i wasn't aware that they are offensive to the LGBT community. I apologize for that. Not everybody know the correct 'terms' to use,' she continued. 'I learned and i stopped using it."