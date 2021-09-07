Cardi B Welcomes Second Baby With Offset, Shares A Picture With Baby Boy

Singer Cardi B has become a mom of two. The rapper with her husband Offset has welcomed her second child on Saturday, September 4, 2021. The singer turned actress took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans.

She posted a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. In the picture, Cardi and Offset look lovingly down at their son while the singer sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket. She captioned the post, "9/4/21🦕💙🧸."

Take a look at the post:

Cardi B Slams Article Accusing Her Of 'Queer Baiting', Reminds The World She Is Openly Bisexual

The couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Cardi first revealed the pregnancy news while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June, 2021. Cardi B surprised fans by debuting her baby bump during a LIVE performance. She appeared onstage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi's burgeoning belly.

Cardi B Praises Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger, Says 'Was Crying And Angry While Watching'

Cardi and Offset are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Meanwhile, the baby boy is Offset's fifth child. He is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.