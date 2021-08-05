Demi Lovato Chats With Sadhguru About Mystics & Aliens, Indian Fans Delighted With Collaboration

The latest guest on Demi Lovato's podcast was a surprise for desi fans. While talking to Demi, Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru discussed everything from building a 'conscious planet' to alien life.

Demi Lovato shared the episode on Instagram and wrote, "@sadhguru: a Yogi, mystic and visionary whose words of wisdom can help us build a conscious planet. Join me this week on #4DwithDemi as we discuss expanding consciousness, his spiritual journey and much more! New episode available now wherever you listen to your podcasts."

Indian fans were excited because of the collaboration. One fan wrote in the comments, "Omggg lot's of love from India," while many others dropped heart emojis. However, this is not the first time Sadhguru has interacted with Hollywood celebrities. He was also seen in a special with Will Smith, Matthew McConaughey and others.

Meanwhile, Sadhguru also shared a snippet from the conversation on his Instagram. He captioned it as, "Watch Sadhguru's conversation with singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato on 4D! They discuss many dimensions of life - motorcycles, working joyfully, the difference between mystics and mistakes, and the need for a Conscious Planet." Take a look at the episode:

One of the unexpected moments in the episode is when the two are talking about what it means to be a mystic. When Sadhguru mentioned aliens, Demi asked if he believes in 'extraterritorial beings'. However, it was Sadhguru's answer that had her laughing. "Well, I am talking to you!" Sadhguru said. Demi Lovato confessed that she does not know whether to take it as a compliment or not.

Sadhguru is the founder of Isha Foundation, a yogi, mystic, visionary and a bestselling author.