Demi Lovato Identifies As Nonbinary, Changes Pronouns To They/Them: This Is My Truth & I Can't Shove It Down

American pop singer Demi Lovato has identified as nonbinary and changed pronouns to they/them. Demi took to their social media platforms and said that the revelation came after more than a year of "healing and self-reflective work".

Demi made the announcement while launching a new podcast series on Wednesday (May 19). They said, "I felt that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

They captioned their Instagram post by saying, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones."

Take a look at the video,

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted: Didn't Just Overdose, I Was Taken Advantage Of

The singer had recently released a documentary opening up about addiction, sobriety and their identity. In the video, they also opened up about the pain that led to the overdose, suffering a relapse and the pressure in speaking publicly about the recovery process.

Now, in the first episode of the new weekly podcast, "4D With Demi Lovato," Lovato said they wanted to share what the announcement "means to me, and what it may look like for other people." They confessed that, they are still learning and do not claim to be an expert on the matter. "I want to make it clear that I'm still learning and coming into myself. I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson," Lovato said.

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato Comes Out As Pansexual, Says 'Don't Know If I'm Going To End Up With A Guy'

Talking about their pronouns, Demi said they hope this will spark more conversation as "I really resonate with that, too, and I've been not living my truth. This is my truth and I can't shove it down or suppress it any longer, or I'll end up where I did a few years ago."

"Every day of my life I'm going to do whatever I can to live my truth to the fullest and be as loud as I can with it so that other people feel comfortable living their truth as well," Demi concluded.