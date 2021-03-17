Demi Lovato Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted: Didn't Just Overdose, I Was Taken Advantage Of

Demi Lovato's new docuseries will see the singer-songwriter open up about her experience as a former Disney star and drug abuse. However, People Magazine recently reported that Demi in the docuseries will also talk about being sexually assaulted by her drug dealer on the night of her overdose.

Earlier this week, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, premiered at the SXSW Film Festival. Demi in the film recalled the night of overdose in July 2018. She shared that she almost died that night and said, "I didn't just overdose. I was taken advantage of."

"When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me. When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said yes. It wasn't until a month after the overdose that I realised, 'You weren't in any state of mind to make a consensual decision,'" said Lovato.

Demi's friend Sirah Mitchell then explained that the singer had been given heroin "laced with fentanyl". "He also ended up getting her really high and leaving her for dead," she added.

People Magazine reported that the songstress got emotional while talking about her previous sexual assault experience as a teenager. "When I was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation. I lost my virginity in a rape," Demi said in the film.

Demi said that she and the alleged attacker had been "hooking up" at the time, but she had made clear that she wasn't "ready" to lose her virginity. "I was part of that Disney crowd that publicly said they were waiting until marriage. I didn't have the romantic first time. That was not it for me -- that sucked. Then I had to see this person all the time so I stopped eating and coped in other ways."

An emotional Demi was hesitant to share the story at first but got through it. She also said that her alleged attacker "never got in trouble for it." Without revealing her attacker's name she said, "They never got taken out of the movie they were in. I always kept it quiet because I've always had something to say. I don't know, I'm tired of opening my mouth."

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil will premiere on YouTube on March 23, 2021.

