Demi Lovato Recounts Effects Of 2018 Drug Overdose In Docuseries: Three Strokes, Heart Attack & Brain Damage

Demi Lovato recently opened up about her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose in a new four-part docuseries. The singer said that the overdose left her with permanent brain damage. She also talked about the challenges she faced with addiction in Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

Demi in a tweet shared that the docuseries is set to release on March 23 on YouTube Originals. While sharing the trailer with fans she wrote, "I've been holding #DemiDWTD incredibly close to my heart, and now it's time to share an inside look. This is only a short preview of what is to come... Join me on March 23 for the premiere on @YouTube ?"

Talking about why she chose to release a documentary on her experience, she added, "My purpose in putting this out is to help people who have been on the same path as I have. I wanted to set the record straight, and I wanted to reveal it all for my fans."

Demi added that being truthful helps her create the best music, and said, "That's when the truth just flows out of me. As long as I continue to tell my truth, I'm going to make music that resonates with people."

Lovato, who garnered fame as singer and Disney star as a teenager, was first seen as a child actor on Barney and Friends. Demi Lovato has publicly struggled with substance abuse and eating disorders including the 2018 overdose after 6 years of sobriety. The singer's journey has been a long one for her to have come this far as a singer. She recently performed at last month's presidential inauguration.

Talking about the overdose effects she told Associated Press, "I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today." The incident reportedly caused her to have three strokes and a heart attack.

In the docuseries trailer, she can be heard saying, "I had three strokes, a heart attack and the doctor said I had five to ten minutes."

She also revealed that she suffered from blurry vision and can't drive due to blind spots. "For a long time, I had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read a book, which was like two months later, because my vision was so blurry."

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato Announces She Is Engaged To Boyfriend Max Ehrich

ALSO READ: Grammy 2020: Watch Demi Lovato Breakdown During Come Back Performance