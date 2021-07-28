Dua Lipa Condemns Homophobic Remarks By DaBaby, Says 'I Stand 100% With The LGBTQ Community'

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has condemned the homophobic remarks made by DaBaby at Rolling Loud music festival recently. Dua Lipa and DaBaby earlier have worked together on the popular remix of her song 'Levitating'.

Lipa took to her Instagram stories and commented on the former collaborator's remarks saying that she was upset on finding out. She wrote, "I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments."

"I really don't recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS," she added.

Dua Lipa & Amaal Mallik Release New Remix Of Hit Song Levitating

Videos of DaBaby's homophobic remarks went viral online after his performance on Sunday night. According to variety, the artist made derogatory remarks about HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ people during his performance. He was quoted by news outlets as saying, "Didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks."

Later on Tuesday, DaBaby took to Twitter to offer an apology for his comments, and wrote, "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset. What I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. Y'all business is y'all business."

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾



But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Dua Lipa, The Weeknd And Taylor Swift Win Big

However, fans were not happy with the artist and are currently demanding Lipa to remove DaBaby from 'Levitating' remix. The song released on October 1, 2020 was a smash on the charts, and also reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.