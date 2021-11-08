Ed Sheeran Out Of Isolation, Reveals His Daughter Had Also Tested Positive For COVID-19

Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has recovered from COVID-19 and has revealed that his one-year-old daughter Lyra, whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn, also tested positive for the virus at the time.

The British singer-songwriter had shared his diagnosis late last month and in a recent interview with Howard Stern, he detailed his experience with the coronavirus. "I tested for COVID and I announced it a couple days afterwards because I had to cancel [some] stuff. As soon as I got a cold, I just started testing every single day. I was just like, I want to make sure I don’t have it,” said Sheeran.

"My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter. Basically, it was me and my daughter for a week. She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy. Three days of really, really bad symptoms, I think," he added.

Sheeran, best known for songs like "Shape of you", "Bad habits" and "Afterglow", appeared as the musical guest on the latest episode of the late-night sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live", alongside "Succession" star Kieran Culkin as the host.