Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Continue To Perform From Home

Ed Sheeran on Sunday, October 24, took to Instagram account to reveal he has tested positive for coronavirus. The singer-songwriter revealed that he will continue his pre-planned work commitments from home.

Sheeran apologised to anyone he has let down and wrote, "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house."

"Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone x," he concluded the post. According to reports, Ed last week performed in London as part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Take a look at the post,

Courteney Cox-Ed Sheeran Recreate Ross & Monica's Iconic Dance Routine From Friends

Ed is currently gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album titled = (equals). The singer was set to join Apple Music's Zane Lowe next week to promote his album and to play songs from his album and take questions from fans.

= (equals) is set to release on October 29, 2021. Talking about the same he had said in an interview, it is "a coming of age record. I've never been more proud of a body of work".

Ed Sheeran And Cherry Seaborn Welcome Baby Girl, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

Meanwhile, Ed is also working on the release of a Christmas special duet with Elton John.