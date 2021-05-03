Ellie Goulding & Husband Caspar Jopling Welcome Their First Child

Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling have welcomed their first child. Caspar took to his Instagram account and confirmed the happy news. He also shared that Ellie and their new little bundle of joy are both 'healthy and happy'.

He made the announcement in a unique way by sharing a screengrab of a Google search about "world population 2021". He crossed out the last number and wrote the addition of his newborn. The number read, 7,874,965,826 after changing it.

In another story, he posted a picture of a bouquet of flowers, adding that he is 'extremely grateful'. In the post, Jopling also revealed that the duo want to keep things private. The caption read, "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job. But during this magical and personal moment, we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy... Thank you x." Take a look at the posts,

Ellie had announced her pregnancy in February 2021. She had told Vogue in an interview that she found out she was pregnant while on vacation celebrating their first wedding anniversary in August 2020. Ellie confessed that she hadn't been planning on getting pregnant but now feels more 'human'.

"The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it," she added.

She also opened up about announcing the news 30 weeks in. Goulding said she "needed time to get my head around it." She added that she hid the belly for about six months while out on walks or in shops.