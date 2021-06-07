EXO Drops Special Album Don't Fight The Feeling; Fans Can't Have Enough Of Their Comeback MV

K-pop boyband EXO has returned after a year and a half with their special album Don't Fight The Feeling. The K-pop group also released the music video for the first single 'Don't Fight The Feeling' along with unveiling four other tracks of the album.

The sci-fi-inspired video for their new single has brought back everything that the band is known for, including stellar vocals, out-of-the-world harmonization, and choreography.

The dance-pop song takes place at a deck of an aircraft carrier. The carrier turns out to be a spaceship as other visuals in the MV are introduced. In the clip, members D.O., Xiumin, Baekhyun, Kai, Sehun and Chanyeol are introduced in the aircraft while Chinese member Lay is featured in the video for a special chorus.

The song's lyrics and visuals had led fans to believe that the song has a connection to their 2017 hit single, 'Power'. "Don't fight the feeling / Follow your instincts, babe / Don't fight the feeling / Don't even stop yourself / Yeah, don't fight the feeling, yeah," the boyband sing in the chorus.

The group had also opened up about the song's connection to 'Power' in April 2021. "The story is, in 'Power', we all went our separate ways. But we are now back together," D.O. explained.

Soon after the music video dropped, fans have been trending the hashtag 'EXO is back' on Twitter. While many shared their excitement for Lay's comeback with EXO, others are praising the vocals and visuals in the MV. Take a look at Twitter reactions:

'Don't Fight The Feeling' marks the group's first release since their sixth studio album Obsession (2019). While three members of the group recently joined their mandatory military service in 2021, two members Xiumin and D.O. returned after completing their service.