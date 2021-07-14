Fans Defend Justin Bieber For Video Showing Him Yelling At Wife Hailey Bieber

Pop star Justin Bieber recently landed in hot water after a video of his yelling at wife Hailey Baldwin Biever surfaced online. Soon after the video went viral, some fans defended the singer-songwriter for his actions, claiming he wasn't yelling at the model.

Justin and Hailey were reportedly filmed while getting out of a Las Vegas show. The video seems as if Justin was having a heated conversation with his wife. Many even slammed the singer saying it looked like he was yelling at her, but eyewitnesses have pointed that Justin was just excitedly talking to Hailey about his performance.

Justin Bieber yelling at his wife?



This video has gone viral - with many people speculating that Justin screamed at Hailey. HOWEVER, eyewitnesses claim the singer had just performed at a club in Vegas and was excitedly telling her something. “He was running on pure adrenaline”. pic.twitter.com/bx6jd0l3wR — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 13, 2021

One Twitter user addressed the backlash and said, "He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline."

Another fan tweeted, "My friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios."

Meanwhile, a source also opened up about the incident with E! News, the report revealed that Justin Bieber was in a "great mood."

he was so excited about being on stage again and ofc he was telling to her. in my honest opinion, i don't think that hailey would ever accept if justin someday yells at her or something. and i also don't think that justin would ever do that. he is respectful and kind with her. — madu🤍 📺 : young royals (@agbieberxx) July 12, 2021

Justin Bieber Promises Hailey, 'To Always Put You First' On Wedding Anniversary

"The group arrived together to Delilah after pre-gaming on a party bus that took them on the strip and then to the venue. They arrived around 11:30 pm and were escorted to their own private table. The club was packed and many people were trying to approach their table. He looked really happy to be singing and was dancing and vibing with the crowd," the source was quoted by E! News.

The source added Justin was smiling and was in a great mood. "Several bottles of 818 tequila were brought out by club employees and everyone was chanting '818' and holding the bottles in the air. They were serving specialty cocktails with 818, including one that Kendall created, and had bottles on tables throughout the club," added the report.

Grammys 2021: Despite 4 nominations, Justin Bieber Will Not Be Attending 63rd Grammy Awards

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018 and again in 2019 among friends and family. Their second wedding took place in Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, approximately 12 months after legally tying the knot at a Manhattan courthouse.