Fearless (Taylor's Version): Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift's First Re-Recorded Album

Taylor Swift's second album Fearless, which won her first Album Of The Year Grammy, has been released. The singer-songwriter in 2019, had revealed that she plans to re-record all of her material after the rights to the first six albums were sold without her consent. Reportedly, Scooter Braun, the manager who bought the master rights to her material had sold the rights to an investment firm for an estimated $300 million.

On Thursday (EST), the singer released her first re-recorded album. The new version of her sophomore album, Fearless, now titled as Fearless (Taylor's Version) now features 26 songs including six previously unreleased singles.

While announcing the re-recording, Taylor had said, "My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it because I've decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album, but I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it: the full picture."

Taylor surprised fans on Wednesday, with a previously unreleased song titled, 'Mr Perfectly Fine' and also shared lyric videos for all the songs on her YouTube channel, following the album release. Earlier this year, Taylor also released a re-recorded version of her 2008 single, 'Love Story' called 'Love Story (Taylor's Version).'

Last month, she also released her first song "from the vault" called 'You All Over Me' featuring country singer Maren Moris. Meanwhile, the album will also feature a Keith Urban collaboration in 'That's When' and 'We Were Happy'.

While fans were expecting changes in the re-recorded version, according to critics, the singer-songwriter has not made any noticeable changes to the previously released song list in terms of music and the lyrics. Possibly to block owners of the original recordings from using them in films, TV shows or ads, as she still owns the publishing rights to her songs.

Taylor reportedly will be re-releasing other albums like Taylor Swift (2006), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), and 2017's Reputation. Amid the pandemic, she also released Folklore and Evermore, the former also won the Album Of The Year at 63rd Grammy Awards for the third time.

