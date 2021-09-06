Girls Aloud Singer Sarah Harding Passes Away At 39 After Battling Cancer

Sarah Harding, the popular singer of the renowned Girls Aloud brand, passed away. The 39-year-old, who was battling breast cancer, died on Sunday (September 4, 2021), morning. The tragic news was confirmed by Sarah Harding's mother on the singer's official Instagram page. Earlier this year, the singer had revealed that the doctors had told her she would not see another Christmas.

Image Courtesy: Sarah Harding Official Instagram Handle

"It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease - she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead. - Marie x" Sarah Harding's mother wrote on the singer's official Instagram page.

Sarah Harding rose to fame in 2002 as the contestant of the popular ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals, which aimed to find both a new girl band and a boy band. Harding made it to the finals of the show and gained a spot in the girls' band, which eventually became Girls Aloud, along with Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, and Cheryl Cole aka Tweedy.

Girls Aloud went on to have 20 Top consecutive UK Top Singles, including Love Machine, Jump, and The Promise. The singer had revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, in August last year. In March, this year, Sarah Harding had released a book named 'Hear Me Out' where she told her story, including her battle with the disease.