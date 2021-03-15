Grammy Awards 2021 Live Updates: Taylor Swift Performs Three Hits From Evermore & Folklore
The 63rd Grammy Awards are all set to honour the biggest and most loved records and artists of the year on March 15. Due to the pandemic, the audience is year is set to be the nominees and performers including Harry Styles, HAIM sisters, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, BTS and more. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. Sunday (March 14) in the US, and 5:30 am IST for the Indian audience, hosted by Trevor Noah of The Daily Show.
The biggest mentions of the night belong to Beyoncé who had bagged 9 nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch with six nominations each.
Taylor Swift's Performance Is Winning The Internet
Best Country Album was won by Miranda Lambert for Wildcard.
Soon after Trevor introduced Taylor as the next performer and Twitter was immediately flooded with appreciation tweets for the singer-songwriter. Taylor performed several songs including, the recent releases 'Willow' and 'Cardigan'
Lizzo Announces First Winner Of The Night
Lizzo announced the first winner of the night for the Best New Artist as Megan Thee Stallion. Megan has also been nominated for Record of the Year and Best Rap Song.
Apart from Megan, other nominees included Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, and Kaytranada.
Notably, Megan Thee Stallion also won the historic Best Rap Performance along with Beyonce for Savage Remix, which has landed them in Guinness World Records.
Trevor Noah Kicks Off The Night With Harry Styles & Billie Eilish
Trevor Noah began the night from Los Angeles and kicked off the awards ceremony with performances from Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and HAIM sisters.
While Harry sang Watermelon Sugar for his Grammys performance, Billie who is nominated for the Best Solo Performace was joined by her brother FINNEAS.
The awards for the night will be presented from the New York's The Apollo Theater, Nashville's The Station Inn and L.A's the Troubadour and The Hotel Café.
Beyonce Wins Two Grammys During Pre Ceremony
Many artists already picked up some awards in the pre-ceremony, including Beyoncé along with her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for 'Savage' and 'Brown Skin Girl'. According to reports, Ivy is now the second youngest person to win a Grammy. John Prine and Chick Corea were also honoured with posthumous Grammys in the pre-ceremony.
Other early winners included artists like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay, James Taylor, H.E.R., Beck, Brandi Carlile, Burna Boy, Tiffany Haddish and Rachel Maddow.
The Recording Academy on Sunday honoured the general managers and owners of the venues, bartenders, box office managers, and day-to-day employees at all four select venues.
