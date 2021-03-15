    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Grammys 2021 Complete Winners List: Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big

      By
      |

      The 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards that took place on March 14, 2021, made history as Beyoncé won three Grammys and surpassed the record of 27 wins held by singer Alison Krauss. Beyoncé now has a total of 28 Grammys, one of which she shares with her daughter Ivy Carter and another with Megan Thee Stallion.

      grammys 2021

      Other big winners of the night include Billie Eilish who won Record of the Year for 'Everything I Wanted', Taylor Swift who won Album of the Year for Folkore and H.E.R won Song of the Year for 'I Can't Breathe'.

      Apart from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift also made history by becoming the first female artist to win Album of the Year in the history of the Recording Acadamy Awards. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion scored three Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for 'Savage'. She was also praised by Billie Eilish in her winning speech, who said, "You deserve this." Megan was also nominated for Record of The Year.

      Grammys presented two Posthumous awards for John Prine, who died at the age of 73 last year, for Best Roots Performance and Chick Corea was honoured with Best Improvised Jazz Solo.

      Here is the complete winners' list of 63rd Grammy awards 2021:

      Record of the Year: Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish

      Album of the Year: Folklore by Taylor Swift

      Song of the Year: 'I Can't Breathe' by H.E.R

      Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

      Best Pop Solo Performance: 'Watermelon Sugar' by Harry Styles

      Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: 'Rain On Me' - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

      Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: American Standard -James Taylor

      Best Pop Vocal Album: Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

      Best Rock Performance: 'Shameika' by Fiona Apple

      Best Metal Performance: 'Bum-Rush' by Body Count

      Best Rock Song: 'Stay High' by Brittany Howard

      Best Rock Album: The New Abnormal by The Strokes

      Best Alternative Music Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple

      Best R&B Performance: 'Black Parade' by Beyonce

      Best Traditional R&B Performance: 'Anything For You' by Ledisi

      Best R&B Song: 'Better Than I Imagined' by Robert Glasper

      Best R&B Album: Bigger Love by John Legend

      Best Rap Performance: 'Savage' by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyonce

      Best Melodic Rap Performance: 'Lockdown' by Anderson.Paak

      Best Rap Song: 'Savage' by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyonce

      Best Rap Album: King's Disease by Nas

      Best Dance Recording: 10% by Kaytranada, featuring Kali Uchis

      Best Dance Electronic Album: Bubba by Kaytranada

      Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Live At The Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy

      Best Country Solo Performance: 'When My Amy Pray' by Vince Gill

      Best Country Duo/Group Performance: '10,000 Hours' by Dan-Shay and Justin Bieber

      Best Country Song: 'Crowded Table' by The Highwomen

      Best Country Album: Wildcard by Miranda Lambert

      Best New Age Album: More Guitar Stories by Jim "Kimo" West

      Best Improvised Jazz Solo: 'All Blues' by Chick Corea

      Best Jazz Vocal Album: 'Secrets' Are The Best Stories by Kurt Elling

      Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Trilogy 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

      Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Data Lords by Maria Schneider Orchestra

      Best Latin Jazz Album: Four Questions by Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

      Best Bluegrass Album: Home by Billy Strings

      Best Traditional Blues Album: Rawer Than Raw by Bobby Rush

      Best Contemporary Blues Album: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? by Fantastic Negrito

      Best Reggae Album: Got To Be Tough by Toots And The Maytals

      Best Spoken Word Album: Blowout by Rachel Maddow

      Best Comedy Album: Black Mitzvah by Tiffany Haddish

      Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Jojo Rabbit by various artists

      Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Joker by Hildur Guanadottir

      Best Music Video: 'Brown Skin Girl' by Beyonce, Saint Jhn and Wizkid, featuring Blue Ivy Carter

      Best Music Film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice by Linda Ronstadt

      The Grammys 2021 like many other awards, was postponed due to COVID-19, however, the ceremony held in Los Angeles was hosted by Trevor Noah keeping in mind all the necessary precautions.

      ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2021: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Snag Biggest Awards Of The Night

      ALSO READ: 63rd Grammy Awards To Stream In India On SonyLIV On March 15

      Story first published: Monday, March 15, 2021, 11:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 15, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X