Grammys 2021 Complete Winners List: Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big

The 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards that took place on March 14, 2021, made history as Beyoncé won three Grammys and surpassed the record of 27 wins held by singer Alison Krauss. Beyoncé now has a total of 28 Grammys, one of which she shares with her daughter Ivy Carter and another with Megan Thee Stallion.

Other big winners of the night include Billie Eilish who won Record of the Year for 'Everything I Wanted', Taylor Swift who won Album of the Year for Folkore and H.E.R won Song of the Year for 'I Can't Breathe'.

Apart from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift also made history by becoming the first female artist to win Album of the Year in the history of the Recording Acadamy Awards. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion scored three Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for 'Savage'. She was also praised by Billie Eilish in her winning speech, who said, "You deserve this." Megan was also nominated for Record of The Year.

Grammys presented two Posthumous awards for John Prine, who died at the age of 73 last year, for Best Roots Performance and Chick Corea was honoured with Best Improvised Jazz Solo.

Here is the complete winners' list of 63rd Grammy awards 2021:

Record of the Year: Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish

Album of the Year: Folklore by Taylor Swift

Song of the Year: 'I Can't Breathe' by H.E.R

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance: 'Watermelon Sugar' by Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: 'Rain On Me' - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: American Standard -James Taylor

Best Pop Vocal Album: Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

Best Rock Performance: 'Shameika' by Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance: 'Bum-Rush' by Body Count

Best Rock Song: 'Stay High' by Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album: The New Abnormal by The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple

Best R&B Performance: 'Black Parade' by Beyonce

Best Traditional R&B Performance: 'Anything For You' by Ledisi

Best R&B Song: 'Better Than I Imagined' by Robert Glasper

Best R&B Album: Bigger Love by John Legend

Best Rap Performance: 'Savage' by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyonce

Best Melodic Rap Performance: 'Lockdown' by Anderson.Paak

Best Rap Song: 'Savage' by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyonce

Best Rap Album: King's Disease by Nas

Best Dance Recording: 10% by Kaytranada, featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance Electronic Album: Bubba by Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Live At The Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy

Best Country Solo Performance: 'When My Amy Pray' by Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: '10,000 Hours' by Dan-Shay and Justin Bieber

Best Country Song: 'Crowded Table' by The Highwomen

Best Country Album: Wildcard by Miranda Lambert

Best New Age Album: More Guitar Stories by Jim "Kimo" West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: 'All Blues' by Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album: 'Secrets' Are The Best Stories by Kurt Elling

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Trilogy 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Data Lords by Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album: Four Questions by Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best Bluegrass Album: Home by Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album: Rawer Than Raw by Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? by Fantastic Negrito

Best Reggae Album: Got To Be Tough by Toots And The Maytals

Best Spoken Word Album: Blowout by Rachel Maddow

Best Comedy Album: Black Mitzvah by Tiffany Haddish

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Jojo Rabbit by various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Joker by Hildur Guanadottir

Best Music Video: 'Brown Skin Girl' by Beyonce, Saint Jhn and Wizkid, featuring Blue Ivy Carter

Best Music Film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice by Linda Ronstadt

The Grammys 2021 like many other awards, was postponed due to COVID-19, however, the ceremony held in Los Angeles was hosted by Trevor Noah keeping in mind all the necessary precautions.

