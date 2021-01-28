Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Latest Post
Singer and songwriter Halsey has announced that she is expecting her first child. Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday (January 27), the 'You Should Be Sad' singer shared the exciting news with her fans. Showing off her burgeoning baby bump in a mini photo gallery, she captioned the post as, "surprise!" followed by three emojis: a baby bottle, rainbow and infant angel.
In the first photo, she can be seen in a rainbow bikini top with her jeans unbuttoned, embracing her baby bump. Halsey smiles looking at the camera against a white backdrop. The second picture shows her standing against the makeshift satin backdrop, this time without her bikini top. While her right arm is covering her chest, she posed for the camera from the side. In the third picture, Haley is kneeling in a similar pose as before. Take a look at the post.
Halsey's Instagram Post
Halsey has tagged screenwriter and producer Alev Aydin in the first photo, leading to speculations that he is the father. The duo also had a cute banter in the comments section. Aydin commented on the announcement, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." She responded, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already."
Halsey Tagged Alev Aydin In The Announcement Post
Alev took to his Instagram stories and shared Halsey's post along with two heart emojis. While not much is known about their relationship, according to a report in Billboard, the two have matching tattoos. In June 2020, tattoo artist Amanda Owley had shared on Instagram that the two got matching tattoos of the word "seeds" on their feet, in each other's handwriting.
Halsey Had Opened Up About Her Miscarriage In 2018
Back in 2018, Halsey had opened up about her miscarriage during an interaction on The Doctors. She had revealed that the loss came at a time even before she had fully processed that she was expecting. She had also said that she suffers from a condition called endometriosis, which reportedly can cause infertility.
After undergoing surgery for the same in 2017, she had said, "I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself." Halsey had also shared that she had decided to freeze her eggs.
ALSO READ: American Singer Halsey Is Secretly Dating Cara Delevingne ?
ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Announce Daughter's Name, Former Updates Instagram Bio As 'Khai's Mom'