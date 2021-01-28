Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Latest Post

Halsey's Instagram Post

Halsey has tagged screenwriter and producer Alev Aydin in the first photo, leading to speculations that he is the father. The duo also had a cute banter in the comments section. Aydin commented on the announcement, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." She responded, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already."

Halsey Tagged Alev Aydin In The Announcement Post

Alev took to his Instagram stories and shared Halsey's post along with two heart emojis. While not much is known about their relationship, according to a report in Billboard, the two have matching tattoos. In June 2020, tattoo artist Amanda Owley had shared on Instagram that the two got matching tattoos of the word "seeds" on their feet, in each other's handwriting.

Halsey Had Opened Up About Her Miscarriage In 2018

Back in 2018, Halsey had opened up about her miscarriage during an interaction on The Doctors. She had revealed that the loss came at a time even before she had fully processed that she was expecting. She had also said that she suffers from a condition called endometriosis, which reportedly can cause infertility.

After undergoing surgery for the same in 2017, she had said, "I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself." Halsey had also shared that she had decided to freeze her eggs.