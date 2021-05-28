iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Dua Lipa, The Weeknd And Taylor Swift Win Big

iHeartRadio Music Awards took place on Thursday (May 27). The event marked Ariana Grande's first public appearance after getting married earlier this month. The singer gave the opening performance for the music night along with The Weeknd.

Some of the biggest awards of the night like Best Female Artist, Male Artist and Best pop album of the year were won by Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift. Elton John was honoured with the iHeartRadio Icon Award while Beyonce, Maren Morris, BTS, Harry Styles and others took home big honours.

Hosted by Usher, the awards night also saw performances from Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile, Paak, Dan plus Shay, Doja Cat, Bruno Mars and others. Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. honoured Elton John by performing his greatest hits.

Here's the complete list of winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021:

Song of the year: The Weeknd- 'Blinding Lights'

Female artist of the year: Dua Lipa

Male artist of the year: The Weeknd

Best duo/group of the year: Dan plus Shay

Best collaboration: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce- 'Savage (Remix)'

Best new pop artist: Doja Cat

Best pop album of the year: Taylor Swift- 'Folklore'

Alternative rock album of the year: Machine Gun Kelly- 'Tickets To My Downfall'

Alternative rock song of the year: twentyone pilots- 'Level Of Concern'

Alternative rock artist of the year: Twenty one pilots

Best new rock/alternative rock artist: Powfu

Rock album of the year: AD/DC- 'Power Up'

Rock song of the year: Foo Fighters- 'Shame Shame'

Rock artist of the year: The Pretty Reckless

Country album of the year: Luke Combs- 'What You See Ain't Always What You Get'

Country song of the year: Maren Morris- 'The Bones'

Country artist of the year: Luke Combs

Best new country artist: Gabby Barrett

Dance album of the year: Diplo- 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil'

Dance song of the year: SAINt JHN- 'Roses' (Imanbek Remix)

Dance artist of the year: Marshmello

Hip-hop album of the year: Lil Baby- 'My Turn'

Hip-hop song of the year: Roddy Ricch- 'The Box'

Hip-hop artist of the year: Roddy Ricch

Best new hip-hop artist: Roddy Ricch

R&B song of the year: Chris Brown and Young Thug- 'Go Crazy'

R&B artist of the year: H.E.R.

Best new R&B artist: Snoh Aalegra

R&B Album of the year: Jhene Aiko- 'Chilombo'

Latin pop/reggaeton song of the year: KAROL G and Nicki Minaj- 'Tusa'

Latin pop/reggaeton album of the year: Bad Bunny- 'YHLQMDLG'

Latin pop/reggaeton artist of the year: J Balvin Best new

Latin artist: Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican song of the year: Christian Nodal- 'Se Me Olvido'

Regional Mexican album of the year: Christian Nodal- 'AYAYAY!'

Regional Mexican artist of the year: Christian Nodal

Producer of the year: Max Martin

Songwriter of the year: Ashley Gorley

Best lyrics (socially voted category): Harry Styles- 'Adore You'

Best cover song (socially voted category): 'Adore You' (Harry Styles)- Lizzo

Best fan army (socially voted category): BTS - #BTSARMY

Best music video (socially voted category): BTS- 'Dynamite'

Social star award (socially voted category): Olivia Rodrigo

Favourite music video choreography (socially voted category): BTS - Son Sung Deuk

TikTok bop of the year (socially voted category): The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'.

Congratulations to the winners!