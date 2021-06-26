Jason Derulo's Video Making Jalebis Goes Viral, Desi Fans Excited To See Him Grooving To Jalebi Baby

Jason Derulo recently surprised desi fans with a video of him making jalebis. If that was not enough, in the now viral video, he can also be seen singing to mashup song 'Jalebi Baby' by Derulo and Tesher. The video first uploaded on this TikTok account, soon went viral on Twitter mainly used by desi fans.

The video shows Jason preparing a fresh batch of jalebis. He not only prepares the batter from scratch but also fries them in hot oil himself. The singer gets the sugar syrup boiling and mixed all the ingredients in the batter. He then pours it in a tube, squeezes it out in spirals and then dips it into the sugar syrup.

He proudly displays the fruits of his labour as he eats two jalebis. He pretends to melt chocolate on the serving but then refuses to change the original taste of the Indian dish. At the end of the video, he thanks fans for the millions of views. Take a look at the video,

"What is a jalebi?" is the #1 question me and @jasonderulo get these days. Now you know! pic.twitter.com/bsweEWoISS — Tesher (@TesherMusic) June 24, 2021

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Edited Video of Racial Slur, Says 'Nothing Excuses The Fact That It Was Hurtful'

Fans went gaga over the video, while others couldn't believe their eyes. One user reacted, "I would have never imagined in my life that I would watch Jason Derulo make jalebi." While another said, "Jason Derulo making Jalebi on Tik Tok is not something I expected to see but here we are."

Actor Nikita Dutta also commented on the video saying, "As a jalebi fan, I would have been highly bothered if @jasonderulo used that Hershey's syrup on the jalebis he made! Though it's the best thing on the Internet this morning."

Justin Timberlake Extends Support To Ex Britney Spears; Says 'What's Happening To Her Is Just Not Right

For the unversed, Jalebi Baby recently became hugely popular on the video editing app, TikTok. Tesher who worked on the song, reacted to the song's fame by saying, "I can tell you the 2021 song of the summer is literally about an Indian sweet. And that's got to count for something." The song also topped the Spotify charts in over 25 countries.