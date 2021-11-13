Judge Dissolves Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Singer Says 'Best Day Ever'

A Los Angeles judge on Friday, November (12) ended the conservatorship that had controlled the pop singer's life and money for over 13 years. The news came only a month after Spears publicly demanded the end of the conservatorship and was allowed to hire her own attorney.

Judge Brenda Penny said, "As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated." The hearing verdict was expected and no arguments were offered at the 30-minute hearing

While the pop singer did not attend the hearing herself, she celebrated the verdict in her favour by taking to Twitter. She wrote, "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy!!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever - praise the Lord - can I get an Amen???"

Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart also opened up about the verdict. While talking to fans and reporters he said, the case has "helped shine a light on conservatorships and guardianships from coast to coast, from California to New York. And that took a tremendous amount of insight, courage and grace."

Notably, Rosengart had further vowed to pursue an investigation of Britney's father James Spears' role in the conservatorship. He said he and his team have found mismanagement of Britney Spears' finances, suggesting she could pursue further legal action. Court records revealed her net worth to be about $60 million.

He also said law enforcement should investigate revelations in a New York Times documentary about a listening device placed in her bedroom.

For the unversed, the singer recently announced her engagement to her long time boyfriend Sam Ashgari. The two reportedly were waiting for the trial's verdict before tying the knot.