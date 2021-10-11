Justin Bieber Wishes To Have A Baby With Hailey By The End Of 2021, Adds 'It's Up To You Babe'

Justin Bieber's recent documentary Justin Beiber: Our World revealed some personal information about his married life. While Justin and Hailey are known to keep things private, he talked about his plans to expand the family of two. The singer in the Amazon Prime documentary expressed his wish to have a tribe but said, it's up to his wife Hailey.

The Canadian singer said he would like to like to start trying to have a baby with her wife by the end of 2021. Hailey who made cameos in the documentary, asked Justin to share his dreams for the year, to which he replied, "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

However, Hailey responded, "In 2021?!" To which Justin added, "The...end...of 2021? We start trying?" After just a slight pause, Hailey added, "Okay, maybe. We shall see." However, Justin concluded the conversation by saying, "It's up to you babe."

This is not the first time Justin has talked about having kids. During an appearance on Ellen DeGenres Show, he said, "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

Justin was asked what are they waiting for, to which he told Ellen, "I think the issue--there's not really an issue--I think Hailey still has things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think she just wants to--I just think she's not ready yet, and that's okay," reported E! News.

Justin and Hailey got engaged in 2018, right after Justin and Selena Gomez parted ways for the second time. A few months later in November 2018, it was confirmed that the two were married. However, the couple officially tied the knot in front of their family and friends in 2019.