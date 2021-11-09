Kim Kardashian, Kendall & Kylie Jenner React To Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert Tragedy

The Kardashian-Jenner family reacted to the tragedy at Astroworld music festival. The reality show stars have released a statement in support of rapper Travis Scott. Scott is also the father of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi and are expecting their second child. Notably, after a crowd surge at the festival, eight died and over 300 visitors were injured.

Reportedly Kylie and Kendall were in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with Stormi, to support the rapper. Taking to her Instagram account, Kylie said, "Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or were affected in any way by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community," Jenner posted on her Instagram stories, following the tragedy.

Jenner, received some flack for posting footage from the festival showing an ambulance on-site. She further clarified, "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Soon after Kendal also said in a separate statement that she is "still at a loss for words" over what took place on Friday.

Her elder sister, Kim Kardashian, took to her social media on Monday evening to react to the tragedy, stating that her entire family is in shock. In an Instagram story she wrote, "I'm truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved," the 26-year-old model said. "Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time."

Meanwhile, Kim wrote on Twitter, "Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld." Take a look at the post,

A Variety report revealed that Scott is refunding all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld, and will not perform next weekend at the Day N Vegas Festival. He has also pledged to cover funeral costs for all of the victims. The second night of Astroworld, which was planned for last Saturday, was immediately cancelled after the casualties were reported on Friday night.

Multiple lawsuits have been also been filed against Astroworld's principle producer Live Nation Entertainment, event organizers, as well as Travis and Drake.