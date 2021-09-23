Lady Marmalade's Singer Sarah Dash Passes Away At 76

Sarah Dash, who co-founded the all-female group Labelle has passed away at the age of 76. Sarah was best known for the raucous 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade" along with Patti LaBelle and Nona Hendryx of Labelle.

Nona and Patti shared the news of Dash's death on Monday (September 20) on social media. "We spoke a musical language, music says it best. Singing brought us together," wrote Hendryx. Meanwhile, Patti said, "Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. Rest in power my dear sister."

According to reports, the cause of Dash's death has not been disclosed.

For the unversed, Dash began singing in the group The Ordettes and made a mark. She soon joined the group The Bluebells, where she met her future partner Patti LaBelle. In the early 1970s, they shortened it name to Labelle and reinvented their group towards funk.

Some of their early hits were gospel-soul covers of rock songs like "Can I Speak to You Before You Go to Hollywood?" "Morning Much Better" and "Touch Me All Over." However, the group's best-known tune was "Lady Marmalade," a song about New Orleans sex workers from their 1974 album "Nightbirds."

The song also reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Soul Singles (now Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs). It was voted for Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003 and appeared in both Baz Luhrmann's hyperactive 2001 movie Moulin Rouge and the Broadway musical inspired by the film.

Even after Labelle disbanded in 1976, Dash continued performing as a solo singer. She released several albums over the years and wrote music with Keith Richards and toured with the Rolling Stones.