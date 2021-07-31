Miley Cyrus-Dolly Patron Speak In Support Of Britney Spears; Patron Says 'I Understand All Those Crazy Things'

Britney Spears, who is currently fighting against the conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie Spears has received much support from fans as well as fellow celebrities. While the Free Britney movement has gathered man momentum, now stars are also voicing their concern and support for the pop star.

Recently, during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the legendary country singer Dolly Parton also spoke in support of Brintey and her conservatorship battle.

Patron said, "Well, I try to not get involved in other people's business. I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl and I only wish her the best."

Talking about Spears' fight to end having her father's legal control of her life and career. Parton said she gets it. "I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own. I understand where she is coming from and how she feels. So, I hope that all turns out the way that it should."

On the other hand, Miley Cyrus during her performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago flashed a big "Free Britney" image on the stage screens accompanied by handcuffs.

Miley Cyrus performed SMS BANGERZ FT Britney Spears with FREE BRITNEY signs at Lollapalooza tonight! pic.twitter.com/MHamGIGPEu — Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) July 30, 2021

However, this is not the first time Cyrus has shown support. She spoke out about Spears' challenging of her conservatorship at a concert in Las Vegas and shouted "Free Britney" while singing 'Party in the U.S.A.' in place of the lyrics about Jay-Z.

The legal battle over Spears' 13-year-old conservatorship continues as the singer's doctors filed legal documents supporting the removal of her father from his position of control over her. Spears recently also appointed a new attorney, Mathew Rosengart. He has officially filed a petition to suspend and remove Spears' father from the conservatorship.