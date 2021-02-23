Nick Jonas Relaunches His Solo Career With Spaceman; Jonas Brothers Reunion Comes To An End Again

Nick Jonas over the weekend, announced his upcoming solo single called 'Spaceman'. The announcement had fans wondering about the Jonas Brothers' fate. Now, a report in The Sun has revealed that the reunion has come to an end once again.

According to the report, Jonas Brothers had recorded an album last year but decided to shelve it effectively putting an end to the trio for the second time. A source revealed to the publication that the blame rests on the global pandemic and its impact on the entertainment and music industry.

The band was all set to announce the album last March, but due to the pandemic, everything had to be postponed. Amid the lockdown, the three started working on their solo projects and decided to 'put the band aside in favour of furthering their respective creative visions,' read the report.

The report revealed that the split was amicable this time and all are happily focusing on their creative visions. "There's been no big falling out this time, but realistically it will be a while before they do music as a trio again," the insider added.

The band had announced the reunion in 2019 after six years, reportedly due to deep rifts between its members. With the release of 'Sucker' in March 2019, they quickly made it to thr top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Soon after, a fifth studio album titled Happiness Begins was released. Jonas Brothers also toured around the world for the first time in six years. They were set to begin a residency show in Las Vegas in April 2020, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trio also appeared at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and performed 'Five More Minutes'. Their last release before the second split was 'I Need You Christmas'.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas Teases New Jonas Brothers Album In Making

ALSO READ: Jonas Brothers, BTS, Shawn Mendes Released The Best Christmas Songs Of 2020