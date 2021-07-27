Pink Offers To Pay 'Sexist' Bikini Fine Of Rs 1.3 Lakh For Norwegian Women's Beach Handball Team

Singer-songwriter Pink has offered to pay a fine issued against the Norwegian female beach handball team, after the team decided to wear shorts in protest of their sexist uniform bikini bottoms at a recent competition.

Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winner tweeted that she is "VERY proud" of the team "for protesting the very sexist rules about their 'uniform.'" The tweet read, "I'm VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR "uniform". The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."

Last week, as the team played at the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria, the penalty was levelled against them for wearing shorts. The European Handball Federation (EHF) said that the move had violated "athlete uniform regulations" dictated by the sport's international federation.

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. — P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021

Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Post As Tokyo Olympics 2020 Begin, Says 'Moment Feels Nostalgic'

However, after Pink's comment, the European Handball Federation issued a statement saying that it donated the amount of the 1,500 euro fine, or approximately $1,770, to a "major international sports foundation which supports equality for women and girls in sports."

The Norwegian female beach handball team posted an Instagram story on Monday featuring Pink's comments, alongside a GIF of two people hugging. After the game, the team had proudly posed in the shorts for a picture and shared it on Instagram. The caption read, "We really appreciate all the love we have received."

Reportedly, the Norwegian team had asked the EHF ahead of the championships for permission to wear shorts, but was told that breaking the uniform rules would be punishable by fine. Recently, another female athletes team changed their uniform at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar Share Special Message For Indian Athletics

On Sunday, the German gymnastics team wore unitards that stretched till their ankles as a statement against the sexualization of women in gymnastics. Notably, the older uniforms were bikini-cut leotards.