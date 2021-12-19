Queen Guitarist Brian May Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'This Thing Is Incredibly Transmissible'

Brian
May,
lead
guitarist
for
the
legendary
rock
band
Queen,
has
tested
positive
for
COVID-19.
The
74-year-old
musician,
who
co-founded
the
legendary
rock
band
with
the
late
singer
Freddie
Mercury
and
drummer
Roger
Taylor,
shared
the
news
on
Instagram
on
Saturday,
December
18.
"Yep.
The
shocking
day
finally
came
for
me.
The
dreaded
double
red
line," May
wrote
alongside
two
photos
of
his
test
showing
the
result.
While
the
last
few
days
for
him
were
"truly
horrible",
the
guitarist
said
he
was
doing
fine
now.
"PLEASE
take
extra
care
out
there,
good
folks.
This
thing
is
incredibly
transmissible.
You
really
do
NOT
want
it
messing
up
YOUR
Christmas,"
he
added.
In
a
series
of
new
posts
on
Sunday,
December
19,
May,
who
has
been
vaccinated
with
"three
Pfizer
jabs" said
the
COVID-19
positive
"red
line"
seems
less
strong
today.
"So
do
NOT
be
afraid
-
there
IS
life
after
Covid!
But
DO
be
careful...
you
do
not
want
this,
and
neither
do
your
family,"
he
wrote
alongside
the
video
of
him
playing
the
guitar.
May
also
thanked
fans
and
followers
for
best
wishes,
promising
he
will
tell
the
story
of
how
he
contracted
the
virus.
Brian
May
has
been
posting
regular
updates
about
his
recovery
on
Instagram.