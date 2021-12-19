    For Quick Alerts
      Queen Guitarist Brian May Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'This Thing Is Incredibly Transmissible'

      By
      |

      Brian May, lead guitarist for the legendary rock band Queen, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 74-year-old musician, who co-founded the legendary rock band with the late singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor, shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, December 18.

      "Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line," May wrote alongside two photos of his test showing the result. While the last few days for him were "truly horrible", the guitarist said he was doing fine now. "PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas," he added.

      Queen Guitarist Brian May - Wikimedia Commons

      In a series of new posts on Sunday, December 19, May, who has been vaccinated with "three Pfizer jabs" said the COVID-19 positive "red line" seems less strong today.

      "So do NOT be afraid - there IS life after Covid! But DO be careful... you do not want this, and neither do your family," he wrote alongside the video of him playing the guitar. May also thanked fans and followers for best wishes, promising he will tell the story of how he contracted the virus.

      Brian May has been posting regular updates about his recovery on Instagram.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

      Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

      Story first published: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 19:47 [IST]
