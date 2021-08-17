R Kelly Trial For Alleged Sex-Trafficking Begins In New York: A Look At Charges Against The Singer

In the mid-1990s, there was no getting around R Kelly. The songwriter and producer helped music greats like Michael Jackson, his sister Janet Jackson, and Whitney Houston to worldwide success. With hits like 'I Believe I Can Fly' and 'Ignition', R Kelly sang his way into the hearts of young African-American girls in particular.

But then he was accused of having forced several young girls to engage in sexual activities, allegedly approaching them in front of schools, in shopping malls or after concerts, and getting them to submit by letting them hope that they, too, would make it big some day. Members of his team were also allegedly involved in repeatedly and systematically procuring girls for him, who were blackmailed and forced to have sex.

R Kelly Denies Accusations

Allegations of abuse against the 54-year-old musician have been around for more than a quarter of a century. He is even said to have operated a sex cult. In 2008, he was charged with producing child pornography. But the case was dropped for lack of sufficient evidence.

In other cases, the R&B star settled out of court with the plaintiffs. Now, Robert Sylvester Kelly faces trial again. And this time, it doesn't look like he'll be able to get off the hook so easily. Opening statements will be heard on August 18, 2021.

Of the six alleged victims at the centre of the trial, several were minors at the time of the events. The prosecution has also decided to hear from about 15 other witnesses who claim to have been sexually or physically abused, tortured or threatened by R Kelly.

Key Witness: Late Singer Aaliyah

The trial also centres on his relationship with the late singer Aaliyah aka Babygirl. In 1993, Kelly took the then 14-year-old under his wing and produced her debut album, Age Ain't Nothing But A Number. In the ballad of the same name, written by Kelly, Aaliyah sings about a young girl who dreams of an older lover. The album was released in May 1994, and rumours were already circulating at the time that Kelly was more than just a mentor for the underage singer.

This speculation was confirmed when MTV published the two musicians' marriage certificate. According to the indictment, Kelly had paid an Illinois state official to get Aaliyah a fake ID so he could marry the 15-year-old. When her parents learnt of the marriage, they immediately had it annulled. Identified in court documents as Jane Doe #1, Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in 2001, posthumously serves as a key witness in the new R Kelly trial.

Not The Exception But The Rule

Aaliyah's case "is one of many," Kathy Iandoli, the author of an upcoming Aaliyah biography, told AFP news agency. "When the trial happens, we're going to see how she wasn't the exception, she was the rule," she added.

"For the first time the marriage is being seen as exactly what it was: a piece of a very violent puzzle," Iandoli said, adding that the union was long "sanitized, and made to seem like some cutesy love story."

#MuteRKelly

After enjoying more than a decade of popularity after his 2008 acquittal, R Kelly's status quickly changed following the broadcast of the Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly in early 2019.

Filmmaker Dream Hampton had become aware of the calls for a boycott by the #MuteRKelly organisation that had been going on for two years on social media. Hampton managed to get John Legend and Wendy Williams on camera to speak out about the allegations of abuse.

The survivors' detailed accounts of their experiences were particularly haunting: One of Kelly's backing singers recounted how his second ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, née Lee, had to ask her husband for permission every time she wanted to leave the room.

Another recalled Kelly having sex with an underage girl in his studio in front of everyone.

Kitti Jones, a US presenter, spoke about how Kelly tried to break her and other women. Other witnesses recalled violent excesses and being forced into group sex that was filmed. The image that emerges is that of an unscrupulous, ruthless man who exploits women sexually and has so far gotten away with it.

"Activists, mostly Black women activists, have been calling for his accountability for decades," Kenyette Barnes, co-founder of the #MuteRKelly movement, told AFP. She believes that Kelly's impunity can be attributed to his fame, but also to the fact that the voices of the victims - usually Black women - were silenced.

Since the last trial, the #MeToo movement has changed perceptions surrounding abuse, and fame and money probably won't protect him from impunity this time around.

Kelly Awaits Trial In Jail

Kelly and his management reject the allegations, calling the accusers "troublemakers and liars" seeking "profit and fame".

The public prosecutor's office, on the other hand, takes them seriously and has asked possible witnesses and victims to come forward. Half a year after Surviving R. Kelly was broadcast, the R&B artist was arrested while walking his dog in Chicago.

The trial was scheduled to begin in New York City in 2020, but was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grammy Award winner also faces trials in Illinois and Minnesota. If he is found guilty, R Kelly could face decades in prison.

